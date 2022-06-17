Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Leo Tops Latest Poll, Taking Nothing For Granted

Friday, 17 June 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: Leo Molloy

Businessman Leo Molloy says his surge in popularity as the preferred candidate to become Auckland’s next Mayor marks a significant turning point in the campaign.

Leo Molloy has topped the poll with Labour endorsed candidate Efeso Collins in the latest Auckland Ratepayers Alliance poll from New Zealand’s premier market research firm, Curia.

“While any poll must be taken with a pinch of salt, these results show there is momentum behind my campaign. Our campaign has more than 23,000 supporters, 16,000 followers on Facebook and a volunteer army of more than 800 people. Today, we are taking things up another gear.

“Everyday I speak to Aucklanders, from all walks of life, across our great city and all have said the same thing - they are sick of the same old partisan politics, career politicians, and failed policies that have landed Auckland in the tired state that it’s in today.

“Only a vote for me will stop Efeso Collins from becoming another Labour party controlled Mayor that fails to stand up to Wellington and put the needs of the Auckland ratepayers first.

“During the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, Efeso Collins has consistently voted in favour of plans that will make life harder for Aucklanders. Most recent being Goff’s climate levy and committing to spending $2 billion on cycleways.

“My message to Aucklanders is clear: a vote for any other candidate is a vote for Efeso Collins.

“It's time for a Mayor that will fight for Auckland. This election gives Aucklanders the chance to make a considered and informed choice, to bring about change,” says Mr Molloy.

