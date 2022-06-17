Further Firearms Related Arrest In Kaikohe

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland CIB:

Northland Police continue to hold offenders to account as part of an ongoing focus on gang activity in the Kaikohe and mid North areas.

A 52-year-old male has been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition after a search warrant was executed at a Kaikohe address this morning.

He has appeared in the Kaikohe District Court and is next due to appear on 23 June, 2022.

Today’s arrest follows a series of arrests Northland Police have made in relation to firearms and gang related violence that has occurred in the Far North in recent months.

We are working hard to ensure we keep our community safe, and Police will continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity.

Police welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

If it is happening now, please call 111.

© Scoop Media

