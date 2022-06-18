Fatal Crash, Tauranga

One person has died following a crash in Tauranga overnight.

Emergency services were called to SH 29A, Matapihi, just after 11pm to a two-car crash.

Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition, and one died at the scene.

The road remained closed until shortly after 4am.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

