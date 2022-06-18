Seeking Witnesses To Napier Crash

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Napier yesterday morning.

A man was hit by car while riding his scooter at the Kennedy and Taradale Road roundabout at around 11:40am.

The man, who has an intellectual disability and a speech impairment, was riding his scooter around the roundabout when a unknown white people mover-type vehicle that was travelling south on Kennedy Road, has got to the roundabout, failed to give way and has hit the man knocking him to the ground.

The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a woman, stopped and provided a witness a fake name before leaving the scene before Police arrived.

Thankfully the man was injured, but this incident was understandably incredibly distressing and has left him shaken.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or saw a vehicle of this description travelling in the Tamatea area on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 quoting file number 220617/9986.

