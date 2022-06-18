Seeking Witnesses To Napier Crash
Saturday, 18 June 2022, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Napier
yesterday morning.
A man was hit by car while riding
his scooter at the Kennedy and Taradale Road roundabout at
around 11:40am.
The man, who has an intellectual
disability and a speech impairment, was riding his scooter
around the roundabout when a unknown white people mover-type
vehicle that was travelling south on Kennedy Road, has got
to the roundabout, failed to give way and has hit the man
knocking him to the ground.
The driver of the vehicle,
believed to be a woman, stopped and provided a witness a
fake name before leaving the scene before Police
arrived.
Thankfully the man was injured, but this
incident was understandably incredibly distressing and has
left him shaken.
We would like to hear from anyone who
witnessed this incident or saw a vehicle of this description
travelling in the Tamatea area on Friday
morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call
Police on 105 quoting file number
220617/9986.
