TECT Rescue Helicopter's Recent Missions
Monday, 20 June 2022, 10:28 am
Press Release: TECT Rescue Helicopter
On the evening of Wednesday, June 15, the TECT Rescue
Helicopter was tasked to Waihi for a man in his 30's who was
suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was
RSI'd (Rapid Sequence Intubation) at the scene before being
flown to Waikato Hospital in critical condition.
On
Friday, June 17, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to
Matakana Island for a man who was suffering from respiratory
issues. The man was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further
treatment.
The same day, the TECT Rescue Helicopter
was tasked to Opotiki for a man in his 20's who had
sustained injuries. The man was flown to Tauranga Hospital
for further treatment.
On Sunday, June 19, the TECT
Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Matakana Island for a young
boy who fell and sustained a lower leg injury. The young
patient along with his mother, was flown to Tauranga
Hospital for further
treatment.
© Scoop Media
