TECT Rescue Helicopter's Recent Missions

On the evening of Wednesday, June 15, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waihi for a man in his 30's who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was RSI'd (Rapid Sequence Intubation) at the scene before being flown to Waikato Hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, June 17, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Matakana Island for a man who was suffering from respiratory issues. The man was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Opotiki for a man in his 20's who had sustained injuries. The man was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, June 19, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Matakana Island for a young boy who fell and sustained a lower leg injury. The young patient along with his mother, was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

