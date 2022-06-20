Body Of Climber Found, Banks Peninsula

Emergency services staff looking for a climber in the Banks Peninsula area

have found the body of a man.

Police were alerted about 8.30pm yesterday that the man was overdue from a

climbing trip in Peraki.

Searchers deployed to the area last night however were hampered by darkness

and poor weather conditions.

The search continued this morning and sadly the man's body was found about

10.45am.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

