Body Of Climber Found, Banks Peninsula
Monday, 20 June 2022, 11:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services staff looking for a climber in the
Banks Peninsula area
have found the body of a
man.
Police were alerted about 8.30pm yesterday that
the man was overdue from a
climbing trip in
Peraki.
Searchers deployed to the area last night
however were hampered by darkness
and poor weather
conditions.
The search continued this morning and
sadly the man's body was found about
10.45am.
His
death will be referred to the
Coroner.
