Updated: Metlink Rail Services Disruption – 20 June 2022

Significant disruption to train services on the Metlink rail network will continue through tonight’s peak travel period as Metlink, train operator Transdev and Kiwirail continue to investigate options for the resumption of regular services.

Ongoing meetings have been held today as rail experts work to identify signalling issues affecting Wellington Station’s Wellington Junction, where eight railway tracks merge into two as they approach and leave loading platforms.

This service disruption follows a signal fault at the junction early this morning. As a consequence, Metlink has introduced a disruption timetable, which applies until tomorrow morning The following schedule is current until further notice:

All services from Upper Hutt and Waikanae are running every 30 minutes

Melling branch services have also been temporarily cancelled.

Peak Taita, Porirua and Plimmerton services are cancelled. All services will stop at all stops

Johnsonville and Wairarapa service are running as normal.

Train operator Transdev will be organising buses to depart at key stations across the network, and if the fault is found and remedied before the peak tomorrow they will work to get extra train services running between Taita and Porirua.

However, Metlink urge the public to make alternative travel arrangements where possible to avoid lengthy delays both tonight and tomorrow morning.

Passengers should regularly check the Metlink website for information on current services. Any changes will be posted as soon as possible.

© Scoop Media

