Two Charged With Murder In Tauranga Homicide Investigation

A 40-year-old man and 40-year old woman have been charged with the murder of

51-year-old Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga.

The pair were previously charged with aggravated burglary in relation to an

incident at the same address earlier in the night.

They are due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow, 23 June, where

they will also be facing charges for assault against other people who were at

the address on the night of the murder.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and Police cannot rule out further

arrests and charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file

number 220515/3688.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111, or on the Crime Stoppers website [1].

