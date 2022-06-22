Two Charged With Murder In Tauranga Homicide Investigation
Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 12:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 40-year-old man and 40-year old woman have been charged
with the murder of
51-year-old Mitchell Te Kani in
Tauranga.
The pair were previously charged with
aggravated burglary in relation to an
incident at the
same address earlier in the night.
They are due to
appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow, 23 June,
where
they will also be facing charges for assault
against other people who were at
the address on the night
of the murder.
The homicide investigation is ongoing
and Police cannot rule out further
arrests and
charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact
Police on 105 and quote file
number
220515/3688.
Information can also be provided
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111, or on the
Crime Stoppers website
[1].
