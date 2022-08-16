Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thirty Candidates Confirmed For Upcoming Kaipara Elections

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 11:06 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Thirty candidates are confirmed for Kaipara District Council’s local elections on 8 October.

The candidates include six for Mayor and 24 for Councillor positions.

Councillor candidate nominations include seven nominations for Mangawhai-Kaiwaka General Ward, four nominations for Otamatea General Ward, five nominations for Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward and eight nominations for the Wairoa General Ward.

The candidates are (alphabetically by surname):

Mayor

  • Victoria Del La Varis-Woodcock
  • Craig Eldon Jepson
  • Karen Joyce-Paki
  • Brenden Nathan
  • Ash Nayyar
  • Gordon Walker

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward (three positions)

  • Dennis Emsley
  • Mike Ferguson
  • Mike Howard
  • Jonathan Graeme Larsen
  • Misty Sansom
  • Martina Tschirky
  • Rachael Williams

Otamatea General Ward (two positions)

  • Graham Allott
  • Ron Manderson
  • Chris Worzel Sellars
  • Mark Gregory Vincent

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward (one position)

  • Henry Anthony Holyoake
  • Phillip Johnson
  • Brenden Nathan
  • Pera Paniora
  • Paturiri Toautu

Wairoa General Ward (three positions)

  • Mark Ancrum
  • Karen Joyce-Paki
  • Gordon Lambeth
  • Alec Melville
  • Joesephine Nathan
  • Ash Nayyar
  • Jay Tane
  • Eryn Wilson-Collins

Voters can expect to receive their voting papers in the mail from Friday 16 September. Voters who have updated their details or enrolled after Friday 12 August will need to cast a special vote. Voting closes at 12 noon on Saturday 8 October.

Find out more about local elections in Kaipara at kaipara.govt.nz/council/local-elections

