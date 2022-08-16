Thirty Candidates Confirmed For Upcoming Kaipara Elections

Thirty candidates are confirmed for Kaipara District Council’s local elections on 8 October.

The candidates include six for Mayor and 24 for Councillor positions.

Councillor candidate nominations include seven nominations for Mangawhai-Kaiwaka General Ward, four nominations for Otamatea General Ward, five nominations for Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward and eight nominations for the Wairoa General Ward.

The candidates are (alphabetically by surname):

Mayor

Victoria Del La Varis-Woodcock

Craig Eldon Jepson

Karen Joyce-Paki

Brenden Nathan

Ash Nayyar

Gordon Walker

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward (three positions)

Dennis Emsley

Mike Ferguson

Mike Howard

Jonathan Graeme Larsen

Misty Sansom

Martina Tschirky

Rachael Williams

Otamatea General Ward (two positions)

Graham Allott

Ron Manderson

Chris Worzel Sellars

Mark Gregory Vincent

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward (one position)

Henry Anthony Holyoake

Phillip Johnson

Brenden Nathan

Pera Paniora

Paturiri Toautu

Wairoa General Ward (three positions)

Mark Ancrum

Karen Joyce-Paki

Gordon Lambeth

Alec Melville

Joesephine Nathan

Ash Nayyar

Jay Tane

Eryn Wilson-Collins

Voters can expect to receive their voting papers in the mail from Friday 16 September. Voters who have updated their details or enrolled after Friday 12 August will need to cast a special vote. Voting closes at 12 noon on Saturday 8 October.

Find out more about local elections in Kaipara at kaipara.govt.nz/council/local-elections

