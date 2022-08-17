Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pack The Chambers For Urgent Climate Action

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Climate Action Hub

The Climate Action Hub is encouraging the public to attend Hamilton City Council meeting on 18th of August to demand urgent climate action.

In August 2019, rather than declare a Climate Emergency, the Hamilton City Council agreed to ‘act urgently’ on climate change issues and to present a draft climate action plan within eight months.

Three years later, climate organiser Hannah Huggan, who was a Student EnviroLeader at the time says:

“We are still waiting. On Thursday the 18th of August, we’re standing up to say enough is enough. Members of the public will be attending the public forum to ensure Te Pae Tawhiti o Kirikiriroa: Our Climate Future, Hamilton City Council’s climate strategy is adopted, and to show that climate justice is an important issue for our community and that we want urgent, transformative action now”.

They are calling for the following

- A thorough Climate Change Action Plan to be drafted, approved, and resourced in the 2023 annual plan

- A climate-targeted rate

- Clear, measurable action on the climate crisis

- Effective resourcing for community organisations that are taking climate action

- During Hamilton City Council’s most recent stakeholder engagement the community clearly stated that we wanted to see climate action that integrates land back, honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and the acknowledgment of Tainui’s environmental plan, and other iwi and hapū aspirations.

Kiingi Taawhiao’s lament in Tai Tumu, Tai Pari, Tai Ao, Waikato-Tainui’s environmental plan, he records his adoration for the Waikato, and the significance of our environment as a treasure for all generations.

Tooku awa koiora me oona pikonga he kura tangihia o te maataamuri

The river of life, each curve more beautiful than the last

Timeline of Climate Change Policy in Hamilton City Council

November 2019 - Environment Committee is established

September 2020 - Released a climate change action plan for the Hamilton City Council, not Hamilton city.

August 2021 - Climate Change Action Plan for the Hamilton City Council renewed, not Hamilton city.

July 2022 - Climate Change Policy is implemented, outlining how Council will respond to climate change and how it will be considered in Council decision-making

August 2022 - The adopted climate change strategy sets out Hamilton City Council’s vision for climate action

