Residents Descend On Public Meeting To Hear About New Northwood Village

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 9:28 am
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

The Christchurch public has flocked along to hear all about Ryman Healthcare’s plans for its 47th village at Northwood in Christchurch.

The $217 million village opposite the Northwood Supa Centa is under way and will eventually be home to more than 350 residents.

Ryman Healthcare’s New Zealand CEO Cheyne Chalmers told packed public meetings in Christchurch that the village included the latest in design refinements for residents.

It would include an indoor swimming pool and spa, library, bar, movie theatre, activities and crafts rooms, dining rooms, café a hair salon and beauty therapy room.

The village includes 60 resthome, hospital and dementia care beds, so residents moving in could be assured there was care available if their health needs changed over time.

For the environmentally conscious, the village is surrounded by 2.5ha of wetlands near the River Styx which will be home to wildlife and 25,000 native plants. The village will also have charging points for electric vehicles.

Founded in Christchurch in 1984, Ryman’s philosophy of providing care that was ‘good enough for mum or dad’ had been unwavering, Cheyne said.

“Our model is all about care, it is at the core of what we do each day.

“That’s why we have built more care beds over the past 20 years than any other operator.’’

The early stages of the village are selling now.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased demand in Ryman’s retirement living model, Cheyne said.

Ryman designs, builds and operates its own retirement villages, and has grown to become New Zealand’s largest operator, winning the Most Trusted Brand accolade in aged care and retirement living eight times.

“We’re different in many ways but probably one thing that sets us apart is that we have our own design and construction teams – so our villages are built by us for our residents, so we can have a lot of input into what works and what we can improve on,’’ she said.

‘’We do everything else ourselves, right down to landscaping and interior design. And once the village is developed, we run it with our own team.’’

Bernadette Forsdyke, General Manager of Sales at Ryman New Zealand, said each Ryman village is named after a significant local identity.

Ryman’s other Canterbury villages are named Charles Upham, Ngaio Marsh, Diana Isaac, Anthony Wilding, Essie Summers, Kevin Hickman, and Margaret Stoddart.

“We think it is a great way to give the village an identity rather than just a location and pay respect to pioneering locals,’’ Bernadette said.

“Who better to ask than the people who live here already – so please let us know if you have any suggestions. There’s nothing better than local knowledge.’’

The early stages are selling fast with first residents expected to move in next year.

