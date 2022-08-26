VUWSA Statement On Mayoral Candidates’ Debate

VUWSA is uninviting candidate Barbara McKenzie from the Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association Mayoral Candidates’ Debate (to be held in September) due to her racist and transphobic views. We condemn these views as they hurt our already marginalized communities, and we believe that providing a platform for such hate is neither appropriate nor necessary.

VUWSA is committed to ensuring that Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington is not a place for such extremist views, and that all our communities are safe to study and enjoy our campuses in peace.

The views that Barbara McKenzie brings encroach upon the safety of all of our students and staff here on campus. Her spread of misinformation, disinformation and mal-information around COVID-19 and vaccinations, as well as her racist and transphobic comments, are dangerous and harmful.

VUWSA condemns the spread of COVID-19-related misinformation within our community, as well as the above harmful and bigoted views. Our campuses should be safe for all students and staff, and to ensure so, we believe a stand must be taken against bigotry, and it should not be allowed to be platformed.

