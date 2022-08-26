Serious Crash, Sanson - Central
Friday, 26 August 2022, 8:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Dundas Road (SH3) in
Sanson.
The crash was reported to Police about
3.45pm.
The pedestrian is reported to have serious
injuries and a helicopter is en route to transport them to
hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
