Serious Crash, Sanson - Central

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Dundas Road (SH3) in Sanson.

The crash was reported to Police about 3.45pm.

The pedestrian is reported to have serious injuries and a helicopter is en route to transport them to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

