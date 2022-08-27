Additional Charges Laid In Relation To Op Cobalt Arrest

Police in Christchurch have laid further charges as part of Operation Cobalt, targeting organised crime groups.

A 25-year-old woman will appear in the Christchurch District Court on 29 August 2022 charged with conspiring with a 36-year-old man to commit burglaries of several commercial premises in Christchurch.

The man was a patched member of the Mongols gang at the time of the conspiracy. He is currently remanded in custody charged with blackmail, possession of a restricted weapon, and drug dealing.

The man will appear in the Christchurch District Court on 14 September 2022 and will face an additional charge of receiving stolen property.

It is alleged that on 20 June 2022 he was in possession of a car transporter trailer valued at $40,000, which had been stolen from a commercial premises in Christchurch earlier that day.

Since the arrest of the man earlier this year, Police have become aware of several additional instances of intimidation and blackmail allegedly carried out by the Mongols gang.

The Police investigation into this offending is ongoing and further charges are being considered.

Crime, intimidation, and violence generated by gang members causes a significant impact on the wellbeing of our communities.

We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about gang activity in their community.

The information you supply could help Police piece together details of offending and lead to a prosecution.

You can report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or phone 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

© Scoop Media

