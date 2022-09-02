Otaki Welcomes Back Triathlon After Eight-year Hiatus

After an eight-year hiatus, the Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Ōtaki Pool is delighted to bring the Ōtaki Triathlon back to Haruātai Park on 27 November 2022.

The popular event lost momentum in 2014 and was pulled by then organisers Kāpiti Running and Tri Club. New Ōtaki Pool Manager Andrew Adeane, who has led the charge resurrecting the triathlon, wants to create more opportunities for the community to enjoy exercise.

“The Ōtaki Triathlon, or the ŌT as we’ve renamed it, is a sprint distance triathlon for anyone keen to build their fitness levels and have a blast doing it,” says Mr Adeane.

“We want to celebrate Ōtaki, our quality pool complex and create a safe, fun and supportive environment for our community to give a multisport race a go. I can’t think of a better location than Haruātai Park or a better facility than Ōtaki Pool to host an event like this.

“For more experienced triathletes, the ŌT is an awesome way to gently kickstart your 2022/23 season with some of the best terrain and views that the Kāpiti Coast has to offer.”

Following a 400m swim, ŌT participants will take on a 20km bike ride through the back streets of the Ōtaki township to the beach front, twice, before finishing with a 5km run around the Haruātai Park trail – a mixture of flat grounds and slight inclines, surrounded by thriving native bush.

“You can enter as an individual or as a team and there are seven different categories to choose from including aqua bike, aqua run and e-bike options. We want people to give it a go, no matter their level of experience or ability,” says Mr Adeane.

In the lead up to the event, Ōtaki Pool is offering group running and swimming training sessions to support entrants to build their fitness and connect with others in the community.

“To get you race-ready, our 0-5km running programme will help you go from the couch to running 5km in 10 weeks, and our coached swimming lessons are a great way to improve your form. We will also offer sessions on transition training and bike skills closer to the event,” says Mr Adeane.

“Ultimately, we want to run an event that supports the wellbeing of our people – in the lead up to the race and beyond. All profits from the ŌT will be used to fund swim lessons for at-risk tamariki.”

For more information and to register for the ŌT, visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/OtakiTri

