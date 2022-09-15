Truck Rolled Cobham Road Hamilton Road Closed - Waikato
Thursday, 15 September 2022, 6:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At 2:47am today Police are responding to a truck that has
rolled on Cobham
Road, Bader, Hamilton City.
Both
North and South bound lanes are blocked as a result.
A
crane will be required to assist with the removal of the
truck that has
rolled.
Police advise motorists to
avoid this area till it is has been cleared
and
re-opened.
The road is expected to be re-opened
around 6:30am
today.
