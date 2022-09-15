Truck Rolled Cobham Road Hamilton Road Closed - Waikato

At 2:47am today Police are responding to a truck that has rolled on Cobham

Road, Bader, Hamilton City.

Both North and South bound lanes are blocked as a result.

A crane will be required to assist with the removal of the truck that has

rolled.

Police advise motorists to avoid this area till it is has been cleared and

re-opened.

The road is expected to be re-opened around 6:30am today.

