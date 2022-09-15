Update: Serious Crash, Botany

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau East CIB.

Police can advise that a woman critically injured in Botany following a serious crash at the weekend has died.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Cascades and Botany Roads at around 12.25pm on 10 September and involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Sadly, the pedestrian died in Auckland City Hospital overnight with family by her side.

The Police investigation into the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing.

Police would still like to hear from anyone travelling along Botany Road between 12.25-12.40pm on Saturday 10 September, near the intersections with Cascades Road and Millhouse Drive.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference file number 220911/2380.

