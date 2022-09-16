Road Policing Operation In Invercargill Targets Modified Vehicles

Southland Police recently ran a successful road policing operation in the Invercargill area.

The operation focused on targeting modified vehicles that were unfit and unsafe for the road with the aim to disrupt anti-social drivers from causing harm on the road.

Over the course of the operation 22 vehicles were impounded following failed inspections, nine were pink stickered, four were green stickered and eight motorists were found to be driving with excess breath alcohol.

Vehicle modifications pose a huge risk to the safety of the driver and their passengers and every other motorist these vehicles share the road with.

Southland Road Policing manager Senior Sergeant Brent Kingsland says: “This work is important as it saves lives and shows that Police are committed to keeping our roads safe.”

“We know that driving under the influence and operating an unsafe vehicle can have fatal consequences.

“At the end of the day, we want everyone to get home safely and operations like these contribute to achieving that aim,” Senior Sergeant Kingsland says.

Checkpoints were conducted in Wilton through to central Invercargill and saw hundreds of vehicles stopped over the course of last weekend.

“Overall, people here in Southland were driving safely, but we are glad to have prevented the handful of motorists who were not, from causing any harm.”

If you see anyone driving dangerously or see vehicles with modifications, please contact Police on 111 if it is happening or 105 after the fact.

