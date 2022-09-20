Free Buses On All ORC Services

In celebration of International Car Free Day on Thursday, the Otago Regional Council is making all its bus

fares across Dunedin and Queenstown free for the day.

ORC’s Interim Chief Executive Dr Pim Borren today announced the free bus service to acknowledge the

delays passengers have endured with the recent reduced timetables in both Dunedin and Queenstown,

brought on by nationwide driver shortages and Covid 19 illness.

“The free fare day is a thank you for all our loyal passengers, for people catching buses every day,” says Dr Borren.

“We appreciate their patience during these challenging times,” he says.

Car Free Day encourages motorists to give up their vehicles for a day to highlight numerous benefits, including

reduced air pollution, fewer cars on the road and in promoting walking and cycling in a safer environment.

Both of the Otago bus services are to remain on the reduced timetable for the time being, a situation

which is being evaluated on a weekly basis, Dr Borren says.

Passengers will not have to “tag on and off” with their BeeCards, as the machines will be deactivated for the day.

Timetables, notifications and alerts can be found at www.orc.govt.nz/orbus

Due to the reduced timetable, many of our popular services are already operating near or at full

capacity including, routes 8 St Clair-Normanby, 77 Mosgiel, 14 Port Chalmers, so bear this in mind.

