UPDATE - SH2 Crash, Petone - Wellington

National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair The National Party's 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media

Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government's Immigration Rebalance strategy



NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession

"With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it's time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa" said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic





Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families

The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand



Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time

The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand's small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established