UPDATE - SH2 Crash, Petone - Wellington
Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH2 near Pito-One Road is now open following an earlier
crash.
Trains are running again.
Traffic is
still heavy and motorists should expect delays.
One
patient was taken to hospital with serious
injuries.
Police thank the public for their patience
and cooperation while the scene was
cleared.
