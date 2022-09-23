Water Leak In Red Square, Tauranga CBD
Friday, 23 September 2022, 6:55 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
A water leak has occurred at Red Square in Tauranga’s
CBD.
Contractors will be on site from 8:30pm to
investigate the leak and will cordon off the affected area
as necessary to ensure public safety.
Water to Red
Square will be shut down once the leak has been located to
allow contractors to repair the break.
It’s expected
the water shutdown will be in place overnight.
We
thank people for their patience as we work to fix this leak
as quickly and safely as
possible.
