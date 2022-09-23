Water Leak In Red Square, Tauranga CBD

A water leak has occurred at Red Square in Tauranga’s CBD.

Contractors will be on site from 8:30pm to investigate the leak and will cordon off the affected area as necessary to ensure public safety.

Water to Red Square will be shut down once the leak has been located to allow contractors to repair the break.

It’s expected the water shutdown will be in place overnight.

We thank people for their patience as we work to fix this leak as quickly and safely as possible.

