Update - Serious Crash, SH1 Tirau - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 26 September 2022, 6:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the earlier two-vehicle
crash on SH1, Tirau.
Another person reportedly
sustained serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is
examining the scene, and the road is expected to remain
closed for some time.
Diversions remain in
place.
Motorists should continue to avoid the
area.
