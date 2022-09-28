Homicide Investigation Launched - Rotorua

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow:

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman died in the early hours of this morning following an incident in Rotorua on Sunday morning.

The victim was Korrey Rose Whyman aged 28 of Kawerau. Police and Victim support are working with Korrey’s family at this very difficult time.

Police are working to piece together the events that led to Korrey’s death.

Around 1.55am on Sunday morning (25 September 2022) Police were called to State Highway 33, Mourea.

Korrey was a passenger in a vehicle and she was located inside a vehicle at the scene with a serious gunshot wound.

Early enquiries have established that this incident started on State highway 33 near Rotorua Airport where a vehicle was following another vehicle firing multiple shots.

The vehicle with the victim in it has come to a stop outside a dairy in Mourea.

Korrey was rushed to Waikato Hospital but sadly passed away this morning.

Police are following a number of lines of enquiry but ask anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.

A woman has died and we now need to find the person or persons responsible for her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 quoting file number 220925/5119.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

