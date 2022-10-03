Make Your Vote Count

Voting in this year’s local government election closes at 12 noon this Saturday 8 October - so make sure you drop your envelope off at Council’s reception in time to make your vote count.

Electoral Officer Dean Heiford says so far voter returns are significantly lower than daily returns for previous electoral periods. “We encourage everyone who has received their voting papers in the mail to complete them and get them back to us as soon as possible,” Mr Heiford said.

If you haven’t received your voting papers in the mail, you may not be enrolled to vote. To check whether you’re enrolled, go to: https://vote.nz/. You can also Ph: 0800 36 76 56 before enrolments close on Friday 7 October.

It’s important to note that if you enrolled after 12 August 2022, for example if you turned 18 after this date, or if you have moved address recently, you won’t get your voting papers in the mail. You’ll have to request special voting papers from the Council’s electoral officers. You can get in touch with them by emailing election@marlborough.govt.nz, or Ph: 03 520 7400 before 5.00 pm on Friday 7 October.

You can also cast a special vote if you did not receive voting papers or if they are damaged.

Mr Heiford says people will have noticed the addition of the Māori ward in this year’s election information.

“The roll you are on may affect the way you vote in local elections,” he said. “If you’re on the Māori roll you’ll vote for a candidate in the Māori ward.

“If you’re already enrolled, you won’t be able to change rolls for this election,” Mr Heiford said.

For more information on voting when you are on the Māori roll visit: https://vote.nz/2022-local-elections/2022-local-elections/voting-in-local-elections/

All voting papers must be received by Council’s electoral officer by 12 noon on Saturday 8 October 2022.

