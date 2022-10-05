Torch Run For Special Olympics Blazes Into Dunedin

Police and Special Olympics New Zealand athletes are poised for a run through central Dunedin on Friday, 7 October to support the nationwide Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

The Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games are being held from 8 to 12 December in Hamilton.

A contingent of New Zealand Police will buddy-up alongside Special Olympics athletes, from Dunedin and carry the “Flame of Hope” outside the Dunedin Police Station on Friday, 7 October at noon.

Before they head off, the runners and walkers will be met by Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, Police, and other emergency services staff, to walk around the Police station, through the Countdown supermarket carpark, and back, via the bus hub, back through the police alleyway.

The flame symbolises courage, celebrates diversity, and unites communities around the globe with over 97,000 law enforcement members carrying the “Flame of Hope” at events annually.

LETR New Zealand Charitable Trust Chair and New Zealand LETR Director Inspector Mark Harrison says “LETR epitomises what policing is about – being an active part of the community and supporting positive community initiatives. It would be great to have the community cheer us on tomorrow.”

Special Olympics Chief Executive Carolyn Young is excited to see the nationwide LETR making its way north through Dunedin to mark the final countdown to the National Summer Games.

“Our clubs have been building up to our pinnacle event for five years, and the LETR is a wonderful way to raise awareness around the country and to get everyone excited about the National Summer Games,” says Young.

“We are very grateful to the New Zealand Police for being such a fantastic partner in this event for so many years and we hope the people of Dunedin and the rest of the country will come out in numbers to show their support for our athletes.

The torch will be travelling through most major centres in New Zealand over the next two months.

Media are invited to attend the Torch Run and photographers are welcome. Special Olympics New Zealand will also be photographing the event and is happy to supply images to media as requested.

