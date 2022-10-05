Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Torch Run For Special Olympics Blazes Into Dunedin

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 11:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police and Special Olympics New Zealand athletes are poised for a run through central Dunedin on Friday, 7 October to support the nationwide Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

The Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games are being held from 8 to 12 December in Hamilton.

A contingent of New Zealand Police will buddy-up alongside Special Olympics athletes, from Dunedin and carry the “Flame of Hope” outside the Dunedin Police Station on Friday, 7 October at noon.

Before they head off, the runners and walkers will be met by Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, Police, and other emergency services staff, to walk around the Police station, through the Countdown supermarket carpark, and back, via the bus hub, back through the police alleyway.

The flame symbolises courage, celebrates diversity, and unites communities around the globe with over 97,000 law enforcement members carrying the “Flame of Hope” at events annually.

LETR New Zealand Charitable Trust Chair and New Zealand LETR Director Inspector Mark Harrison says “LETR epitomises what policing is about – being an active part of the community and supporting positive community initiatives. It would be great to have the community cheer us on tomorrow.”

Special Olympics Chief Executive Carolyn Young is excited to see the nationwide LETR making its way north through Dunedin to mark the final countdown to the National Summer Games.

“Our clubs have been building up to our pinnacle event for five years, and the LETR is a wonderful way to raise awareness around the country and to get everyone excited about the National Summer Games,” says Young.

“We are very grateful to the New Zealand Police for being such a fantastic partner in this event for so many years and we hope the people of Dunedin and the rest of the country will come out in numbers to show their support for our athletes.

The torch will be travelling through most major centres in New Zealand over the next two months.

Media are invited to attend the Torch Run and photographers are welcome. Special Olympics New Zealand will also be photographing the event and is happy to supply images to media as requested.

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 


Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>



PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 