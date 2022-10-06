Advocacy Group Supports Alcohol Harm Bill

“Alcohol is killing innocent New Zealanders and is a major attributing factor in domestic violence, so why does it take a Knight of New Zealand to speak out for our politicians to take note” Jackie Foster.

Foster said, “Green Party MP, Chloe Swarbrick, is doing wonderful work with this bill, not only highlighting the alcohol sponsoring issue, but reigniting the real discussion of harm that alcohol does in every aspect of our community. “ I should know, I have lived it”.

Foster went on to highlight that last year alone over sixty percent of all domestic violence incidents were alcohol related, but still the politicians do nothing. “I applaud the position Sir Graham Lowe has taken and can only hope politicians do listen” Foster said.

Yong people are influenced by high profile sporting teams, aspiring to be like their heroes one day, but all too often they attribute their sporting idols to alcohol related sponsoring.

Jackie, a regional netball representative herself, went on to say, “it really is troubling when such harm from alcohol is in our faces everyday, but the halls of power remain silent”

© Scoop Media

