Government Still A Long Way Off $49 A Week Tax Relief

Reacting to Nicola Willis’ speech to the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce this morning, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Nicola Willis rightly recognises that ‘[w]orkers have endured 14 years without any adjustment to tax brackets’. She must now unwind those stealth tax hikes by providing $49 a week in tax relief to the average earner.

“Anything less than $49 a week is simply a partial reset, keeping taxes much higher than they were 14 years ago while the Government pockets the rest. That is unacceptable.

“Kiwis are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, fuelled by wasteful and reckless government spending. Now is exactly the time to slash the waste and deliver tax relief to working New Zealanders.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

