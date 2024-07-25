Sad Day For Environment - More Than A Quarter Of Workforce To Be Cut

New Zealand’s challenges of safeguarding our environment and combatting climate change will get harder with the Ministry for the Environment confirming plans to cut its workforce by over a quarter in coming years.

Final decisions were announced to staff today in response to the Government spending cuts. It plans to reduce its current full-time workforce of 988 roles to 707.5 by January 2026. This includes voluntary redundancies and the ending of fixed-term roles.

"This is just another sad indictment of the Government’s ability to front up to the serious and complex challenges we face as a country," said Kerry Davies, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

May’s Budget slashed the Ministry’s funding by $316 million, impacting programmes across climate change, freshwater protection, waste minimisation, biodiversity, environmental reporting, funding for the Climate Change Commission and support for groups taking legal action on environmental issues.

"As we have said all along, how can $14 billion of tax cuts make sense when this country grapples with so many big challenges?

"It’s simply irresponsible that just days after global temperatures hit their highest level in recorded history, the Government is content to sit by and allow the knee capping of one of the key agencies helping us adapt to climate change."

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said the planet’s average temperature on July 21 was 17.09C - breaking a record set only last year.

"The Government continues to bury its head in the sand on these issues, ignoring its own officials who warned it the environment was under severe pressure."

The PSA is pleased that the Ministry’s leadership has been constructive and reduced proposed job losses in response to feedback from PSA members who mobilised to push back on initial proposals - particularly ensuring that te ao Māori capability and capacity is retained.

"The Government’s priorities are all wrong. While the Ministry for the Environment is doing the best it can, this is still not the time for any job losses.

"Our heart goes out to all impacted workers at this Ministry whose vital work in gathering the evidence the Government needs to make good decisions is no longer valued."

