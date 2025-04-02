Health And Safety Governance And Management Change Coming

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

The Government has agreed to clarify the distinction between governance and operational management health and safety responsibilities to reduce directors’ fear and risks of overcompliance, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today.

The Government is delivering on an ACT-National Coalition Agreement to reform New Zealand’s health and safety laws and regulations.

“Throughout the public consultation and the roadshow on the health and safety law, I heard from business owners and company directors that they are unclear about their health and safety duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act in both large and small businesses.

“Feedback shared by many is that there is overcompliance as many directors think they need to do more than they should, and directors and management are also duplicating work,” says Ms van Velden.

“Today, I am announcing a change in the legislation to specify that the day-to-day management of health and safety risks is to be left to managers so that directors and boards can focus on governance and the strategic oversight of the business.”

This change is part of the wider health and safety system reform and will be progressed through changes to legislation later this year.

“Making this distinction will enhance the effectiveness of health and safety governance and the outcomes we can achieve in the health and safety system.

“Work is continuing to ensure this is effective and fit-for-purpose and I intend to return to Cabinet to seek agreement on the specific details of this change,” says Ms van Velden.

Notes:

The Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety will announce further changes over the course of this week that were agreed as part of the first tranche of changes.

These legislative changes are expected to be introduced before the end of the year and passed in early 2026

