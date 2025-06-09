Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Unexplained Death, Newtown

Monday, 9 June 2025, 1:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard:

Wellington Police are continuing to make enquiries into an unexplained death in Newtown.

At around 7.15pm on Saturday 7 June, Police were called to a property on Mansfield Street.

Police's enquiries are underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

A scene examination is due to conclude today, and the post-mortem is currently taking place.

Members of the Newtown community may notice an increased Police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 