Update: Unexplained Death, Newtown

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard:

Wellington Police are continuing to make enquiries into an unexplained death in Newtown.

At around 7.15pm on Saturday 7 June, Police were called to a property on Mansfield Street.

Police's enquiries are underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

A scene examination is due to conclude today, and the post-mortem is currently taking place.

Members of the Newtown community may notice an increased Police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

