Snow To Ease, But More Rain Is On The Way

09/06/25

Covering period of Monday 9th - Thursday 12th June

Key points:

Rain returns from Tuesday, especially for the upper North Island

Thunderstorms possible on Tuesday for the north

Temperatures rebound after a frosty start to June

More snow likely for the ski fields to kick off the ski season

Winter has arrived with a bite. Over the weekend, many parts of Aotearoa New Zealand recorded their coldest temperatures of the year so far, dropping as low as -12 degrees about inland Canterbury, with snow falling to low levels in parts of the South Island.

But while the chill lingers into Monday, the weather is already on the move. A low-pressure system developing in the Tasman Sea is set to take charge through the week bringing a mix of wetter, windier, and eventually milder conditions across the country.

MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden explains, “We don’t get much of a breather, this low will dominate the week’s weather. From Tuesday morning and through Wednesday, we are expecting rain and cloud, especially across the upper North Island where there may be thunderstorms on Tuesday”

“Temperatures stay cool early on, but they start trending upwards midweek as warmer air is drawn in from the north, stretching into the low 20s for some areas of the North Island. There will still be a touch more pre-season snow on the ski fields, but for most, it’ll feel like winter’s icy grip has eased.”

Rain is expected to spread across the North Island from Tuesday morning, with northern regions, like Northland, Auckland, Waikato, and down to Taranaki bearing the brunt.

“You’ll want to pack a jacket and keep those gumboots on if you’re headed to Fieldays this week,” adds Lynden. Central and southern areas may see patchier showers, but still a fair share of grey skies.

The wet, unsettled weather will continue for many through the working week as the low centre moves closer to central New Zealand into Thursday. However, temperatures should be a little more forgiving than those seen over the weekend.

Stay up to date with the latest forecasts and any warnings at metservice.com.

