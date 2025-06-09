Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Postponement Of Mauao Base Track Closure

Monday, 9 June 2025, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

The partial closure of Te Ara Tūtanga (Mauao base track), previously scheduled for Tuesday, 10 June, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

This closure was planned to allow for the safe removal of two dying exotic pine trees and one exotic hawthorn tree.

We acknowledge this is the second time the works have been rescheduled and appreciate the public’s continued patience and understanding. A revised date for the closure will be confirmed and communicated later in June.

For updates, please visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/mauao

