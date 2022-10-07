Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal for witnesses to Masterton aggravated burglary

Friday, 7 October 2022, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a car involved in an aggravated burglary in Masterton yesterday (6 October).
At 4.45pm, a man parked his car – a black Subaru Legacy saloon – on Queen Street in Masterton, before walking into a jewellery store and smashing display cabinets with a hammer. 

The man stole a quantity of jewellery and returned to his car, driving briefly onto the footpath, before driving away in a northerly direction on Queen Street. 

Fortunately nobody was injured in this incident but it was extremely frightening for the store staff and members of the public who witnessed it.

The car driven by the offender is believed to be a 2010-2012 model. It has black alloy wheels and a distinctive chrome strip around the windows, and had no registration plates attached.

The offender is described as a teenager of average height. He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and had his face covered.

Police are seeking sightings of the car involved, both before and after the incident.

Anyone who recognises the description of the car, and who has seen it around the Masterton area – particularly around the time of the aggravated burglary – is asked to contact Police.

We are also aware there may be witnesses to the incident who we have not yet spoken to, and we’d like to hear from them too. 

If you can help, please get in touch via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 221006/8566.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 