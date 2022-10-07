Appeal for witnesses to Masterton aggravated burglary

Police are appealing for sightings of a car involved in an aggravated burglary in Masterton yesterday (6 October).

At 4.45pm, a man parked his car – a black Subaru Legacy saloon – on Queen Street in Masterton, before walking into a jewellery store and smashing display cabinets with a hammer.

The man stole a quantity of jewellery and returned to his car, driving briefly onto the footpath, before driving away in a northerly direction on Queen Street.

Fortunately nobody was injured in this incident but it was extremely frightening for the store staff and members of the public who witnessed it.

The car driven by the offender is believed to be a 2010-2012 model. It has black alloy wheels and a distinctive chrome strip around the windows, and had no registration plates attached.

The offender is described as a teenager of average height. He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and had his face covered.

Police are seeking sightings of the car involved, both before and after the incident.

Anyone who recognises the description of the car, and who has seen it around the Masterton area – particularly around the time of the aggravated burglary – is asked to contact Police.

We are also aware there may be witnesses to the incident who we have not yet spoken to, and we’d like to hear from them too.

If you can help, please get in touch via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 221006/8566.

