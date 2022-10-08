Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Progress Results Of Kāpiti Coast District Council Election Announced

Saturday, 8 October 2022, 7:16 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Over the last 24 hours, Kāpiti Coast District Council has received over 2000 hand-delivered voting papers. This volume of last-minute votes means we won’t know the preliminary results until tomorrow evening.

Today’s progress results account for 16,264 votes but do not include hand-delivered votes received on the final two days of voting, or special votes.

Progress results show Janet Holborow is provisionally elected Mayor of the Kāpiti Coast District for the 2022-2025 triennium.

The progress results show the following candidates are provisionally elected to the Council:

Mayor

On the basis of the progress result, the person elected as Mayor is:

  • Janet Holborow

Districtwide Councillors

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as Districtwide Councillors are:

  • Liz Koh
  • Rob Kofoed
  • Lawrence Kirby

Ōtaki Ward Councillor

On the basis of the progress result, the person elected as Ōtaki Ward Councillor is:

  • Shelly Warwick

Waikanae Ward Councillor

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as Waikanae Ward Councillors are:

  • Jocelyn Prvanov
  • Nigel Wilson

Paraparaumu Ward Councillor

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as Paraparaumu Ward Councillors are:

  • Martin Halliday
  • Glen Cooper
  • Kathy Spiers

Paekākāriki-Raumati Ward Councillor

On the basis of the progress result, the person elected as Paekākāriki-Raumati Ward Councillor is:

  • Sophie Handford

Ōtaki Community Board members

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected to the Ōtaki Community Board are:

  • Chris Papps
  • Simon Black
  • Cam Butler
  • TBC in tomorrow’s Preliminary results

Waikanae Community Board members

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected to the Waikanae Community Board are:

  • Tonchi Begovich
  • Michelle Lewis
  • Richard Mansell
  • Michael Moore

Paraparaumu Community Board members

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected to the Paraparaumu Community Board are:

  • Guy Burns
  • Bernie Randall
  • Glen Olsen
  • TBC in tomorrow’s Preliminary results

Raumati Community Board members

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected to the Raumati Community Board are:

  • Bede Laracy
  • Jonny Best
  • Tim Sutton
  • Tarn Sheerin

Paekākāriki Community Board members

Four nominations were received for four positions on the Paekākāriki Community Board. As these nominees were unopposed, there was no Paekākāriki Community Board election.

  • Sorcha Ruth
  • Christian Judge
  • Sean McKinley
  • Kelsey Lee

See kapiticoast.govt.nz for more information.

Note: Council uses the STV (single-transferable vote) electoral system. The number of vacancies and votes determines the quota a candidate must reach to be elected. The formula for deciding the quota is based on the total number of valid votes, divided by the number of vacancies plus one. Because of this, the iteration report which details the data behind results will be released with preliminary results tomorrow evening.

