Progress Results Of Kāpiti Coast District Council Election Announced
Over the last 24 hours, Kāpiti Coast District Council has received over 2000 hand-delivered voting papers. This volume of last-minute votes means we won’t know the preliminary results until tomorrow evening.
Today’s progress results account for 16,264 votes but do not include hand-delivered votes received on the final two days of voting, or special votes.
Progress results show Janet Holborow is provisionally elected Mayor of the Kāpiti Coast District for the 2022-2025 triennium.
The progress results show the following candidates are provisionally elected to the Council:
Mayor
On the basis of the progress result, the person elected as Mayor is:
- Janet Holborow
Districtwide Councillors
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as Districtwide Councillors are:
- Liz Koh
- Rob Kofoed
- Lawrence Kirby
Ōtaki Ward Councillor
On the basis of the progress result, the person elected as Ōtaki Ward Councillor is:
- Shelly Warwick
Waikanae Ward Councillor
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as Waikanae Ward Councillors are:
- Jocelyn Prvanov
- Nigel Wilson
Paraparaumu Ward Councillor
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as Paraparaumu Ward Councillors are:
- Martin Halliday
- Glen Cooper
- Kathy Spiers
Paekākāriki-Raumati Ward Councillor
On the basis of the progress result, the person elected as Paekākāriki-Raumati Ward Councillor is:
- Sophie Handford
Ōtaki Community Board members
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected to the Ōtaki Community Board are:
- Chris Papps
- Simon Black
- Cam Butler
- TBC in tomorrow’s Preliminary results
Waikanae Community Board members
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected to the Waikanae Community Board are:
- Tonchi Begovich
- Michelle Lewis
- Richard Mansell
- Michael Moore
Paraparaumu Community Board members
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected to the Paraparaumu Community Board are:
- Guy Burns
- Bernie Randall
- Glen Olsen
- TBC in tomorrow’s Preliminary results
Raumati Community Board members
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected to the Raumati Community Board are:
- Bede Laracy
- Jonny Best
- Tim Sutton
- Tarn Sheerin
Paekākāriki Community Board members
Four nominations were received for four positions on the Paekākāriki Community Board. As these nominees were unopposed, there was no Paekākāriki Community Board election.
- Sorcha Ruth
- Christian Judge
- Sean McKinley
- Kelsey Lee
Note: Council uses the STV (single-transferable vote) electoral system. The number of vacancies and votes determines the quota a candidate must reach to be elected. The formula for deciding the quota is based on the total number of valid votes, divided by the number of vacancies plus one. Because of this, the iteration report which details the data behind results will be released with preliminary results tomorrow evening.