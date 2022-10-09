UPDATE - Fatal Crash, Remutaka Hill



Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID

The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party - Child Poverty Report Shows Need For Urgent Action



Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy

Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial

Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>