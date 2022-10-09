Mt Creighton Fire Update 3 - 10.45am, Sunday 9 October
Sunday, 9 October 2022, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Six helicopters and seven ground crews are working to
contain the vegetation fire on the slopes of Mt Creighton
above the Glenorchy Road near Queenstown.
Fire and
Emergency Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney said that
weather conditions were favourable overnight. A
reconnaissance flight at first light showed the fire had
burnt an estimated 200 hectares of manuka and tussock
grassland.
Most of the impacted area is on Mt Crichton
Station and Fire and Emergency is working closely with the
farmer to ensure stock is safe. No structures have been
affected but some fences have been burnt. The fire has also
reached an area managed by the Department of
Conservation.
Winds are forecasted to increase through
the day with gusts up to 80km/hr so firefighting efforts are
concentrating on containing the fire to the 25 Mile Creek
catchment and creating a blacked out perimeter, to reduce
the risk of a breakout later in the day, Mr Mawhinney
said.
