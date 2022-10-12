Upcoming Maintenance Work Between Greenlane And Symonds Street On SH1

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists that essential maintenance work will take place on State Highway 1 (SH1) northbound between Greenlane and Symonds Street over three nights on Sunday 16, Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 October between 11pm and 5am.

Gillies Avenue northbound on-ramp and Khyber Pass northbound off-ramp may continue to be closed on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 October between 9pm and 5am. Signposted detours will be in place.

We advise that motorists use alternative routes where possible to avoid congestion. Emergency services will need to use the detour routes provided and we recommend heavy vehicles take the Western Ring Route to avoid delays to journey.

During this closure the following ramps/links will be closed:

SH1 Greenlane northbound on-ramp

SH1 Gillies Avenue northbound on-ramp

SH1 northbound - SH16 eastbound (Port) link

SH1 Khyber Pass northbound off-ramp

SH1 Wellesley Street northbound off-ramp

SH1 Market Road northbound off-ramp

SH1 Symonds Street northbound off-ramp

SH northbound to SH16 westbound link

SH1 Nelson Street northbound off-ramp

Motorists travelling from Greenlane to Symonds Street should follow the signposted detour via Great South Road, Broadway, Khyber Pass Road and Grafton Road.

Motorists travelling to State Highway 16 westbound should follow the signposted detour via Greenlane West, Balmoral Road, and St Lukes Road.

Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience while we carry out this important maintenance work.

