Influx Of Special Votes Delay Final Election Results
Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 6:20 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Due to a large volume of special votes received across
the country, final election results for all councils will be
delayed from Thursday 13 October to as late as
Saturday.
Once councils receive verification of the
special votes from the Electoral Commission, final results
will be released.
Checking special voting documents
takes time and care.
Special voting was available for
people who forgot to enrol, were away during the voting
period, had lost or damaged voting papers or the documents
didn’t turn up in the
post.
