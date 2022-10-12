Influx Of Special Votes Delay Final Election Results

Due to a large volume of special votes received across the country, final election results for all councils will be delayed from Thursday 13 October to as late as Saturday.

Once councils receive verification of the special votes from the Electoral Commission, final results will be released.

Checking special voting documents takes time and care.

Special voting was available for people who forgot to enrol, were away during the voting period, had lost or damaged voting papers or the documents didn’t turn up in the post.

