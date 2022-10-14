Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final Election Results Announced For Horowhenua District Council

Friday, 14 October 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

All votes have now been counted, and the final election results for the Horowhenua District Council were received on Friday 14 October, giving assurance to the elected candidates.

Bernie Wanden has been re-elected as Mayor for a second term with 5,840 votes over Sam Jennings (3,233 votes) and Victoria Kaye-Simmons (2,537 votes).

Horowhenua District Council will have the Mayor and 12 Councillors, including eight newcomers and four returning Councillors.

Paul Olsen is the new Councillor for the Miranui Ward, and Rogan Boyle and Jonathan Procter are the newcomers for the Waiopehu Ward. Nina Hori Te Pa and Justin Tamihana are elected to the Horowhenua (Māori) Ward. Clint Grimstone, Alan Young and Mike Barker are the new Councillors for the Levin Ward.

A pōwhiri was held on Monday 10 October to welcome the newly Elected Members into Council. “It was a special and moving occasion, and I was pleased to see the new Elected Members and their whanāu enjoy the experience and Horowhenua hospitality,” said Monique Davidson, Council’s Chief Executive.

“Although we’ve hoped for a better voter turnout, I want to thank everyone who made an effort to get out and vote. 11,537 people voted, which is 45.07% of eligible voters excluding special voters.”

“I know the Council team are looking forward to working with the Elected Members through what can only be described as a defining time in the history of Horowhenua with many challenges and opportunities, such as a decision on the Future of the Levin Landfill, a Long Term Plan Amendment, Government reforms and the Ōtaki to North of Levin Expressway,” Davidson ends.

Elected members will take office on Saturday 15 October; however, they cannot act until officially sworn in. The Inaugural Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday 26 October at 6pm, in Council Chambers. The public can attend and meet their Councillors and Te Awahou Foxton Community Board members.

The Final Results for the Horowhenua District Council 2022 Triennial Elections, including Te Awahou Foxton Community Board, are as follows:

Mayoralty 
Bernie Wanden

Kere Kere General Ward
David Allan
Ross Brannigan

Miranui General Ward
Paul Olsen

Levin General Ward

Sam Jennings

Piri-Hira Tukapua

Clint Grimstone

Alan Young

Mike Barker

Waiopehu General Ward

Rogan Boyle

Jonathan Procter

Horowhenua (Māori) Ward

Nina Hori Te Pa

Justin Tamihana

Te Awahou Foxton Community Board
Nola Fox
John Girling
Trevor Chambers
Brett Russell
David Roache

For the official results, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/Elections2022 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>



Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 