UPDATE: Homicide, Lower Hutt

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd:

Hutt Valley Police investigating the death of Craig McKelvie in Lower Hutt on Friday night are continuing to follow various lines of inquiry.

Mr McKelvie was located at a Mason Ave address where he had been seriously assaulted, and later died in hospital.

A post-mortem is being conducted today (Monday).

As part of the ongoing homicide inquiry, Police are scouring a range of CCTV footage to see whether it may be of assistance to the investigation.

Officers are door-knocking in the area, asking locals if they may have any information which could assist Police.

Police are also appealing to anyone who may have dash-camera footage that could be of use, to come forward.

We’re particularly interested in footage between about 9:45pm and 10:15pm in the Randwick Road area of Moera, and surrounding streets.

Information can be given to Police via 105, referencing file number 221015/8888 and clicking 'Update My Report', or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.



