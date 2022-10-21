Summer Highway Work Next Week On The West Coast – Two Entrances To Greymouth Affected

Summer resurfacing work gets underway after Labour Weekend at two sites near Greymouth, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

People who travel in and out of Greymouth from Runanga, SH6, or via Stillwater, SH7, could face delays of up to 20 minutes.

Asphalt resurfacing will be underway on the SH7/Arnold Valley Road intersection, affecting travellers between Reefton and Greymouth, and the SH6/McLeans Pit Road intersection, affecting Runanga to Greymouth travellers.

Work will be underway from 7 am to 6 pm each day.

Delays and times

People travelling between Stillwater and Greymouth can expect intermittent delays of up to 20 minutes on Tuesday and Wednesday, 25 and 26 October.

People travelling between Runanga and Greymouth can expect delays of up to 20 minutes from Wednesday to Friday, 26-28 October.

“We thank everyone for being patient around our road crews while this essential work is completed,” says Moira Whinham. “If people can build in some extra time on these two entrances to Greymouth, that will ease the pressure for everyone.”

If it is wet, the work may be shifted to the next dry day. Emergency services will be accommodated at all times.

© Scoop Media

