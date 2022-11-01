Police Appeal For Witnesses
Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 7:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the community for any witnesses
relating to the fatal vehicle crash on Shakespeare Road
Napier which occurred at 11.50pm on Saturday 29
October.
We are particularly interested in any
information about a vehicle driving at speed between
Hitchins Avenue Onekawa and the town centre of Napier at
around 11.45pm.
Please contact Police via our 105
phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number
221030/4016
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
