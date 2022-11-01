Police Appeal For Witnesses

Police are appealing to the community for any witnesses relating to the fatal vehicle crash on Shakespeare Road Napier which occurred at 11.50pm on Saturday 29 October.

We are particularly interested in any information about a vehicle driving at speed between Hitchins Avenue Onekawa and the town centre of Napier at around 11.45pm.

Please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 221030/4016

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

