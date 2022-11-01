Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Mix Of Emotion And History In Ara's Final Celebration

Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 7:55 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

History, emotions, and a promising future wove together in a moving ceremony today at Ara Institute of Canterbury celebrating its transition to Te Pūkenga, the country’s national network of vocational education.

Titiro Whakamuri, Kōkiri Whakamua | Our Stories, Our Past, Our Future event featured powerful speeches by Ara and Te Pūkenga representatives, the dramatic presentation of a toki (a ceremonial axe) from Te Pūkenga to Ara as a symbol of the union, and a video outlining the institution’s 121-year history.

Hundreds of staff joined the event at Ara’s Te Puna Wānaka and via live stream across its other five campuses. Thérèse Arseneau, on her "first day as the former Board Chair" following a change in governance structures, thanked Ara colleagues for helping with the transition to Te Pūkenga even while continuing to deliver high-quality education and business support. She farewelled the institution by saying "Fly well, Ara."

Te Pūkenga Board Chair Murray Strong also expressed gratitude to the Ara community "for what you have done and what you are about to deliver," he said. "My request to you is that you continue to do what you do, and that you are open to the possibility of what an entire country can do together. Therein lies great opportunity."

A video outlining the institution’s 121-year history was produced for the occasion, evoking tears and smiles from the Ara community. The video included photographs from as far back as 1901 when the two institutions - CPIT and Aoraki Polytechnic - that would eventually merge to become Ara - were first established.

Joinery tutor Gary Ashby, who watched the event with 60 other colleagues at the Woolston campus, said the video was "a showstopper. It let everyone see what they were doing to train people back then, and that’s still what we’re doing today."

As a symbol of the South Island’s four polytechnics coming together into a new Te Pūkenga region, each of the four South Island polytechnics gifted a significant stone to represent their region. Te Marino Lenihan, who led the event as Ara’s Director - Te Tiriti Partnerships, said, "From Canterbury, we have gifted a riverstone from Waitaki, Tai Poutini Polytechnic has gifted a beautiful pounamu, and so too will SIT and Otago Polytechnic when they hold their ceremonies over coming weeks. The stones will be crafted into a single piece by Ngāi Tahu Master Carver Fayne Robinson, and will then be taken north to Te Pūkenga’s head office."

Darren Mitchell, whose Chief Executive role today changed to General Manager, reflected after the event. "This event was just what we needed to draw on our long and rich history and set the stage for our next step of our institution’s journey. It acknowledged our past, told some of our stories, and gave us confidence for our future, as the name of the event suggests."

Mtichell said he heard one colleague say that "I feel like ‘we’ are now finally ‘we.’"

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Iran Getting Worse, Alcohol In Sport And A Music Playlist


So we’ve found a ledge for our Iran policy, and are now doing our best to call it a mezzanine. Yesterday, the government announced the suspension of the Human Rights Initiative with Iran that both countries launched in 2018. The suspension is in protest at Iran’s violations of human rights since the killing of Mahsa Amini. Reportedly, New Zealand is also exploring whether Iran can be excluded from the UN Commission on Women. Just what this would mean in practice is unclear...
More>>



 
 

Mayors: Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters
The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress on the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus... More>>


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit
The Green Party has today put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet... More>>



Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 