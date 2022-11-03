Arrest made in 2013 homicide case

Eastern District Police have today arrested a 62-year-old woman and charged her with murder and arson, in relation to the death of Gisborne man Ronald Russell Allison in 2013.

Known as Russell, the 88-year-old died in a suspicious fire at his home in Te Karaka, near Gisborne, in the early hours of Friday 25 January 2013. Mr Allison lived alone and had limited mobility. A forensic scene examination established the area of origin for the fire was in the kitchen, and the wooden farmhouse was quickly razed to the ground.

Mr Allison’s death has been the subject of an open and active investigation for nine years. In November 2020 Police announced a $100,000 reward for information about his death which expired without being claimed on 30 April 2021.

The arrest comes after significant work by investigating officers. The woman will appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

Eastern District CIB Crime Services Manager Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy says Police hope the arrest will provide some closure for Mr Allison’s family.

