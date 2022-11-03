Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hurunui Bridge, SH1, Closures Overnight Sundays To Thursday From 20 November

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has essential maintenance work to do on the single lane Hurunui River Bridge, starting Sunday night, 20 November.

Drivers who use SH1 between Picton and Christchurch may need to build some extra time into their journeys over up to 15 nights of closure, says Waka Kotahi.

The work on the bridge’s deck and joints will close the bridge for up to 50 minutes at a time, 7 pm to 6 am. The schedule is Sunday to Thursday, weather dependent, from 20 November to Thursday night, 8 December, with ten-minute openings at the top of each hour.

The bridge is between Greta Valley and Cheviot on SH1, North Canterbury and is the key route for freight and the inter-island ferries.

“People who are using the route overnight to make the Picton Ferry may need to factor in delays of up to 50 minutes in their schedules,” says Waka Kotahi Network Manager Jessica McFarlane.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated at all times.

