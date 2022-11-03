Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bringing Job Seekers, Students And Employers Together – 3 November 2022

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Connecting employers and work-related course providers with job seekers is the kaupapa of an upcoming community-led job expo, taking place in Levin next week.

The ‘Let’s Get Working’ Job Expo will be held on Wednesday 9 November, between 10am and 3pm at the Levin Memorial Hall. It brings the community together to help whānau into employment or explore future study opportunities. The Levin Memorial Hall will be filled with close to 50 exhibitors including local employers with vacancies from a wide range of industries. Local work-related training providers will also be there to showcase their upcoming courses. All three colleges in the Horowhenua District are engaged with the expo, promoting the event to their senior students.

“Council recognises the importance of mahi or training for people of all ages in our community,” Mayor Bernie Wanden says. “When our businesses have the right workforce for their needs they will thrive. When businesses thrive, the community thrives. The expo is a valuable opportunity not only for the individuals, organisations and businesses attending the expo, but also for their whānau and the wider community. The positive effects will be far reaching.”

Horowhenua MSD Client Service Delivery Manager, Mandy Fryer says, “We’re suggesting people come along with their friends and whānau and bring with them copies of their CV and a great attitude. Community groups will provide entertainment, and a sausage sizzle will provide some sustenance,” said Mandy. “We’re also excited that security students from the Horowhenua Learning Centre (HLC) are attending to gain some real-life experience by working at the event.”

The job expo is a collaboration between Horowhenua District Council, Ministry of Social Development (MSD) – Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora, Get-Go, Raukawa Whānau Ora, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, Whaioro Trust, Pasifika for Tomorrow, Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, and Horowhenua Learning Centre (HLC).

 

