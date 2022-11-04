Mayor Comments On Auckland Transport Director Resignation
Friday, 4 November 2022, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says outgoing Auckland
Transport (AT) director Tommy Parker has done the right
thing in resigning from its board.
“I have been
advised that Tommy made a strong and very professional
contribution to the current incarnation of the AT Board and
I thank him for his service,” Mayor Brown said. “It
speaks well of Tommy’s integrity that he has decided to
focus on his role at Auckland Light Rail Limited (ALR Ltd)
and I wish him well for his future executive and governance
career, including in the Auckland Council
family.”
