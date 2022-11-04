Mayor Comments On Auckland Transport Director Resignation

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says outgoing Auckland Transport (AT) director Tommy Parker has done the right thing in resigning from its board.

“I have been advised that Tommy made a strong and very professional contribution to the current incarnation of the AT Board and I thank him for his service,” Mayor Brown said. “It speaks well of Tommy’s integrity that he has decided to focus on his role at Auckland Light Rail Limited (ALR Ltd) and I wish him well for his future executive and governance career, including in the Auckland Council family.”

