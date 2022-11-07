Taupō Regional Destination Management Plan: Time For Action

The Taupō Regional Destination Management Plan is on track to deliver a tourism model which gives back to the people, their culture and the environment.

Following public workshops aimed at identifying regional issues and opportunities, our community values and vision for the future, the next step is to gather community input on what actions should be in the plan.

A series of public workshops is being held from 14 to 16 November to capture these thoughts and Destination Great Lake Taupō general manager Jane Wilson says anyone can come along.

“We want to hear from everyone who has views on how tourism should look in our community and how we can make sure tourism not only delivers economic benefit to the region but does so in a way that values our communities and environment,” she says.

Anyone wishing to attend a public workshop can come to one of the following sessions:

Monday 14 November, 5.30pm: Tūrangi Council offices (Tūrangi Customer & Visitor Information Centre, Ngawaka Place, Tūrangi).

Tuesday 15 November, 9am: Waipahihi Marae, Hinerau Grove, Taupō.

Tuesday 15 November, 5.30pm: St Johns Hall, Commerce Street, Mangakino.

Wednesday 16 November, 5.30pm: Suncourt Hotel, Northcroft Street, Taupō.

