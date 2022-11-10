Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stormy Weather In Store For The North Island

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 1:30 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 10 - Monday 14 November
 

MetService is forecasting heavy rain and strong winds to affect much of the North Island as a low pressure system to our north moves southwards across our shores over the next few days. The weather generally settles down for the start of next week.

Southeasterly winds are already strengthening across the North Island today (Thursday) before the system arrives overnight, with gusts exceeding 80 km/h in many places that are more exposed to this wind direction. Strong Wind Watches are in place until tomorrow evening for areas where severe wind gusts are possible.

Rain is expected to begin in Northland tonight before spreading southwards. The heaviest of the rain is going to affect northeastern parts of the North Island. Orange Heavy Rain Warnings have been issued for Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, and Gisborne; and there are Heavy Rain Watches in place for Northland, northern Auckland, and the Hawke’s Bay ranges.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan warns, “With an evolving weather system like this, it is always worth keeping up with the latest forecast at metservice.com.”

The South Island will be mostly sunny until rain arrives in the north later tomorrow, by which time the rain for the North Island will have turned to more showery weather with easing winds, with the South Island to follow.

Heavy rain expected over Eden Park during Friday will wet the pitch ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final for the Black Ferns. The forecast for the games is some cloud and moderate northwesterly winds with temperatures falling from the low twenties into the high teens. However, there is an off chance that a thundery shower could pass over, so it may be a good idea to pack a raincoat.

Daytime temperatures will become warmer than average in the North Island on Saturday thanks to northerly winds and a reduction in cloud cover. In particular, Napier and Hastings are forecast to reach 28°C on Saturday afternoon, a 10°C jump on the day before. Temperatures will continue to be slightly warmer than average as we head into next week.

Temperatures down south will be average on the whole, but notably warm in Southland and Central Otago tomorrow in the sunshine, with Wanaka and Alexandra forecast to reach 25°C.

