Serious Crash, SH29, Karapiro - Waikato

Police are responding to a serious crash on SH29, Karapiro.

Police were notified of a crash, involving a car and a truck, shortly after 1pm.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area or take an alternate route.

Further information will be provided when available.

